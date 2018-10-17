Anil Kumble enjoys warm wishes on birthday from cricketing fraternity

Legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday, with former teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman taking to Twitter in order to express their love and admiration.

Tendulkar, who is considered one of the greatest cricketers ever to have played the game described Kumble as a "dear friend" as well as a "champion". "To a dear friend and a champion. Happy Birthday, @anilkumble1074!" read the tweet.

To a dear friend and a champion. Happy Birthday, @anilkumble1074! pic.twitter.com/MqAhsNDZIy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 17, 2018

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag was equally effusive with his praise, hailing the 48-year-old as one of India's greatest match winners and a man who defined grit and courage. He further had words of praise for the leg-spinner's exceptional bowling capabilities, hailing his toe-crushing yorkers as skills which even fast-bowlers would struggle to execute.

Happiest birthday to one of India’s greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai ! pic.twitter.com/RN5jXb6onl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2018

Fellow spinner Harbhajan Singh termed Kumble, who is India's most successful test bowler with 619 wickets, as his "idol" and "inspiration", wishing him success at every stage.

Happy birthday to my idol, and my teammate, and an inspiration! Hope you have a lifetime of success in every path you take! Have a great day ahead :) love always Anil bhai @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/6VxuwbXuGU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2018

VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara were amongst the other members of the cricketing fraternity who expressed their best wishes.

Birthday greetings to @anilkumble1074 . May you have a blessed life and enjoy success in every thing you do. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/5UQxKt8afQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2018

Happy birthday, @anilkumble1074 Bhai, you are an inspiration to all of us. Hope that you always have happiness in your life. :) — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 17, 2018

Happy birthday @anilkumble1074! Thank you for always inspiring me up the ladder. Wish you a wonderful year ahead! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 17, 2018

Kumble also enjoys the unique distinction of being the second bowler ever to pick 10-wickets in an innings in Test Cricket which he achieved against Pakistan on February 7, 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.