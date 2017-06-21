Anil Kumble steps down: Abhinav Bindra's cryptic tweet has a brilliant message for Virat Kohli & Co

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 09:49
Anil Kumble steps down: Abhinav Bindra&#039;s cryptic tweet has a brilliant message for Virat Kohli &amp; Co

New Delhi: In a shocking move, veteran Indian cricketer Anil Kumble on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the head coach of the team.

While the entire Indian team flew to West Indies for a limited-overs series, Kumble, who replaced Ravi Shastri as the coach ahead of the West Indies tour last year, stayed back as he had an ICC meet to attend.

However, days after the BCCI said he will continue as the coach till the end of the West Indies tour, the legendary leggie stepped down as the coach.

Minutes after the news broke, reactions poured in from all corners. While the cricket cognoscenti seemed clearly unhappy, Abhinav Bindra – India's only gold medallist in an individual event at the Olympics, expressed his opinion through a cryptic tweet.

The ace shooter took to Twitter to write, "My biggest teachers was coach Uwe.I hated him!But stuck with him for 20 years.He always told me things I did not want to hear.#justsaying."

While Bindra did not mention Kumble's name, given the timing of his tweet, it was clearly evident that his tweet was directed towards the leggie's decision to step down.

Over the last few weeks, reports of a rift between Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli have been widely reported.

While the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman wanted Kumble to continue, Kohli's reportedly told the troika about his apprehensions about Kumble's coaching style.

TAGS

Anil KumbleVirat Kohliabhinav bindraIndian coachindian cricket teamcricket news

