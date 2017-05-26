Anil Kumble using Virat Kohli's name to strengthen his case in pay hike proposal, claims BCCI official

New Delhi: In a sensational revelation which will have far-reaching implications, a senior BCCI official has reportedly claimed that head coach Anil Kumble used captain Virat Kohli's name to strengthen his demand for a pay hike.

A senior BCCI official, on conditions of anonymity, told CricketNext that Kumble had asked for an extra allowance for Kohli during his presentation. But, the report added, Kohli personally has not asked for any hike yet.

"Never would Virat Kohli be on the same page on the captain getting paid extra for discharging the captain's responsibility. In fact, I have personally had a word with him once or twice and he has always said that every player's interest should be taken care of, but especially those who play just one format should be priority.

"Actually Kumble wants to tag a few people just to strengthen his case. But his demand that the skipper be paid extra is mind-boggling," the official said.

Interestingly, the Indian board on Thursday invited applications for the position of Team India's coach, as Kumble's tenure comes to an end after the ICC Champions Trophy next month.

Many considered this move as a result of fractious relationship between the coach and the Indian board, mainly arising out the demand for pay hike.

Yesterday itself, Kohli had said that BCCI is only following a due process by inviting fresh application for head coach's post.

During their interaction with BCCI officials and Committee of Administrators early this month, the coach-captain duo reportedly requested for a 150% hike in their pay.