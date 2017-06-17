Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli meet three-member CAC to resolve issues between them: Report

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble have reportedly met Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman on Saturday in London in a bid to thrash out the issues between the two.

The meeting holds special importance because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for a replacement for the incumbent coach, and applications were sought for the position last month. The responsibility of coach selection has been given to Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman, who form the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). But the final call on the selection will be taken by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

A report in The Times of India, citing a BCCI source, claimed that if Kohli and Kumble managed to sort out the issues between themselves, the CAC would happily go with the former leg-spinner as the coach of national team till the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Besides this ,the CAC is also expected to give a decision on the future of India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid. The former Indian batsman was recently in the news after Ramachandra Guha raised the issue of conflict of interest in his resignation letter to CoA chairman Vinod Rai.

Dravid, then wrote to CoA explaining his position and seeking clarification from the BCCI.

"Yes, I have written to the CoA explaining my position and explaining the background against which this perceived conflict of interest has happened," Dravid had told ESPNcricinfo on 9 June.

"By the BCCI's conflict of interest rules, I was absolutely not under a conflict of interest. If the rules have changed midway through the contract, then I think it is unfair to criticise me for breaking the rules or twisting the rules to suit my convenience," he added.

It's worth mentioning that Dravid mentored the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils while continuing as the coach of India U-19 and A teams.