Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift: Kamaal Rashid Khan says 'corrupt' Kohli would want Ravi Shastri as coach

Anil Kumble's decision to step down as coach of the Indian cricket team continues to receive reactions from across the country. While cricket pundits have thrown their weight behind the veteran leggie, there has been a huge outrage among cricket fans, who have demanded Virat Kohli's resignation for disrespecting Kumble.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 16:18
Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift: Kamaal Rashid Khan says &#039;corrupt&#039; Kohli would want Ravi Shastri as coach

New Delhi: Anil Kumble's decision to step down as head coach of the Indian cricket team continues to receive reactions from across the country. While cricket pundits have thrown their weight behind the veteran leggie, there has been a huge outrage among cricket fans, who have demanded Virat Kohli's resignation for disrespecting Kumble.

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to search for Kumble's successor, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Raashid Khan has made another insulting remark on Kohli.

Known to trigger controversies with his tweets, KRK wrote, "Kumble is honest man so of course Virat will love to have Ravi Shashtari (Shastri) as coach coz he is big corrupt like Kohli."

Earlier, after India lost their league match against Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy, KRK slammed Kohli and the Indian team in a series of tweets.

"Mere Hisaab Se @imVkohli Zindagi Main Koi trophy Jeet Hi Nahi Sakta, coz Ye Khelta Kam Uchalta Zyada hai, Sochta Kam Gali Zyada Bakta hai! (I don't think Kohli can win any trophy. He performs less, promises more, thinks less and hurls abuses)"

The Men in Blue are currently in West Indies to play a limited-overs series against Jason Holder's men. 

Anil KumbleVirat KohliKRKKamaal Rashid Khancricket news

