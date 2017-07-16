Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid shouldn't have faced such public humiliation, reckons Ramachandra Guha

New Delhi: Days after Ravi Shastri was announced as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, a fresh round of controversy has come forth with surrounding the appointment of the support staff. So much so that, former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha, on Sunday, took to social media to voice his opinion on the matter.

It was on Tuesday that Ravi Shastri was appointed as India's new head coach by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Along with it, Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid were announced as bowling and batting consultants, respectively, but only for overseas tours.

However, on Saturday, CoA chief shrugged off the news claiming that those are mere recommendations. "There`s no such thing as a contract. These are just recommendations. A recommendation has been made and the CoA has to act on that. That recommendation will be acted upon in consultation of the head coach," Vinod Rai said.

The meeting, attended by Vinod Rai, another CoA member Diana Edulji, CEO Rahul Johri, confirmed the appointment of Ravi Shastri, but the fate of Zaheer and Dravid still seems to be hanging.

Taking all these controversies and speculations into mind, historian Ramachandra Guha, through an array of tweets, expressed his disappointment at the "shameful treatment" shown by India's cricketing board, BCCI, towards Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan.

He tweeted, "Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer were true greats of the game who gave it all on the field. They did not deserve this public humiliation."

To it, he added, "Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer were true greats of the game who gave it all on the field. They did not deserve this public humiliation."

The shameful treatment of Anil Kumble has now been compounded by the cavalier treatment of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) July 16, 2017

Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer were true greats of the game who gave it all on the field. They did not deserve this public humiliation. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) July 16, 2017

This is not the first time that Guha had raised his voice against the functioning of BCCI. Through his resignation letter back in June, the historian had pointed out quite a few loopholes in the board, one of which also included Dhoni's pay scale.