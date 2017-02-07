Anil Kumble's perfect 10: When Waqar Younis planned to spoil Jumbo's party by getting run-out
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also reminded the fans of the incident through a tweet on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble created history at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium when he took a perfect 10 against Pakistan to win a memorable Test for India.
Chasing a target of 420 runs, Pakistan openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi got the team off to a solid start by adding 101 runs for the opening wicket. But after Afridi became Kumble's first victim, Pakistan innings collapsed like a pack of cards without much resistance.
WATCH: How Anil Kumble destroyed Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla by picking 10 wickets in one innings
While we all know what happened in that innings, what most of us don't know, is the fact that Waqar Younis had a plan to ruin Kumble's party. The Pakistani pacer, who was batting with Wasim Akram for the last wicket, asked the latter whether one of them should get run-out.
“Kumble had got nine wickets and me and Waqar (Younis) were batting in the crease. Waqar came to me and said ‘How about getting run out?’ so that Kumble does not get his 10th wicket,’’ Akram was quoted as saying by DNA.
“I said ‘You can’t deny him the feat if he is destined for it. But I can assure you that I’m not going to give my wicket to Kumble’,” Akram said. “But subsequently it was me who gifted my wicket to Kumble,’’ he added.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also reminded the fans of Waqar's intentions through a tweet on Tuesday.
Kismat ke aage ,all saazish fail.
Well done Wasim bhai.
What a day it was at the Kotla by Anil bhai. pic.twitter.com/xDzMd39XOq
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2017
Wasim Akram was the last wicket to fell in that innings as Pakistan were bowled out for 207 runs.
