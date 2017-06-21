close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Anil Kumble's replacement to be announced before Sri Lanka tour: Rajeev Shukla

Kumble, in his candid statement, said that it was due to Kohli's reservations about his coaching 'style' that the partnership had become untenable.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 16:33
Anil Kumble&#039;s replacement to be announced before Sri Lanka tour: Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi: As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) failed to resolve the bitter relations between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli, leaving Team India coach-less in the West Indies tour, enior board official Rajeev Shukla before assuring that a new head coach will be appointed before India's tour of Sri Lanka next month.

"BCCI tried its level best to resolve the issue. The acting secretary, the CEO, they discussed the matter with Kumble and Kohli in great detail, the board consulted the chairman of the COA (Vinod Rai) also," Shukla told reporters here today.

"They tried to resolve the issues but eventually no outcome could be found out and Kumble decided to move on," he added.

Virender Sehwag reacts on Anil Kumble's resignation, says Jumbo's shoes will be hard to fill
MUST READ
Virender Sehwag reacts on Anil Kumble's resignation, says Jumbo's shoes will be hard to fill

Kumble, in his candid statement, said that it was due to Kohli's reservations about his coaching 'style' that the partnership had become untenable.

"BCCI wishes Kumble best for the future. Meanwhile, BCCI has decided to search further for the coach. Before the Sri Lanka tour, the coach will be appointed and it will be the best coach for India," said Shukla.

While there were reports that claimed many players from the present team were against Kumble being offered a new contract, when asked whether Virat Kohli was the only one who objected to Kumble as coach, he said: "All these are speculations.

"As I said, sometimes there are differences of opinion and BCCI tried its level best to resolve the whole issue but sometimes things don't work. Sometimes it happens that you can't get along with someone.

"It is not that captain is given all the importance. We give importance to everybody. There are differences sometimes. They are also human beings," Shukla added.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Anil KumbleRajeev ShuklaVirat KohliBCCIIndia vs West IndiesIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demands return of MS Dhoni as India captain
cricket

After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demand return of...

FIFA clear Manchester United, target Juventus over Paul Pogba transfer
Football

FIFA clear Manchester United, target Juventus over Paul Pog...

Hockey India coach Roelant Oltmans warns team against being complacent in knock-outs
Other Sports

Hockey India coach Roelant Oltmans warns team against being...

Confederations Cup 2017: Heavyweights Germany, Chile go head to head
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Heavyweights Germany, Chile go hea...

Out of sorts Novak Djokovic to warm-up for Wimbledon at Eastbourne
Tennis

Out of sorts Novak Djokovic to warm-up for Wimbledon at Eas...

Rani Rampal to lead India at women&#039;s Hockey World League Semi-Final
Other Sports

Rani Rampal to lead India at women's Hockey World Leag...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video