Ankit Bawne says India A selection a step forward in right direction

Mumbai: Young Maharashtra batsman Ankit Bawne considers his selection in the India 'A' squad to tour South Africa for two four-day games as an opportunity which can eventually open the doors for the senior side.

It will be Ankit's first overseas India 'A' tour, having played for the side against Australia at the Brabourne stadium here in February. He had scored 25 in that match.

"I see this tour as an opportunity to perform well, which can eventually open the doors for the India team," Ankit told PTI.

"I am not taking any pressure having (enough) experience of playing domestic cricket. I will start my preparations considering the nature of pitches in South Africa, which are usually pacer-friendly," the right-handed batsman added.

Ankit, who made his debut for Maharashtra in 2007, has so far amassed 4,688 runs in 69 first-class matches with 258 not out as his highest score.

He, along with his Maharashtra teammate Swapnil Gugale, broke a 70-year-old partnership record for all wickets in the Ranji Trophy championship when they had stitched a massive, unfinished stand of 594 for Maharashtra against Delhi in a Group B match at the Wankhede Stadium here in October last year.

"If a batsman performs well on pacer-friendly wickets, it is more creditable and hence I look to perform well in the tour," said Ankit.

He said he got congratulatory calls from the Maharashtra Cricket Association, along with many other well wishers.

The batsman, who is one of the prominent players for Maharashtra, trains in Chennai.

Idia 'A' to be led by Karun Nair will play two four-day matches against South Africa, with the first game beginning on August 12 at Benoni.