India vs West Indies

Another fan breaches security cordon for selfie with Virat Kohli

After two fans invaded the pitch during the 1st Test vs West Indies in Rajkot, a fan made his way to the middle at Hyderabad on Day 1 of 2nd Test.

Another fan breaches security cordon for selfie with Virat Kohli

Hyderabad: Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli is becoming a new norm as a spectator reached up to the India skipper during the first day of the second Test here Friday.

It happened an hour into the morning session when a man climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.

Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies. 

