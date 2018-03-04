Anuja Patil to lead India A Women squad in warm-ups against Australian Women

The India A Women's squad for two one-day warm-ups against the Australian women in Mumbai has been announced by the All-India Women's Selection Committee, a BCCI release informed on Sunday.

Anuja Patil has been made captain of the 14-member squad and the first warm-up will be played on Tuesday, followed by the second on Thursday.

After these warm-ups, the three-match Paytm ODI series will commence between India Women and Australia Women as part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020).

The matches will be played on March 12, 15 and 18 in Vadodara from 9 am onwards.

India Women will look to continue their good run following their ODI and T20I series win in South Africa recently.

India A Women squad: Anuja Patil (Captain), Priya Punia, Sarika Kohli, Dayalan Hemalatha, Neha Tanwar, Tanushree Sarkar, Nishu Choudhary, Kavita Patil, Meghna Singh, Shanti Kumari, Nuzhat Parween (wicketkeeper), TP Kanwar, Preeti Bose and S Asha.