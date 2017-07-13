close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Anurag Thakur tenders fresh unconditional apology before Supreme Court in contempt case

The apex court has fixed the matter for July 14 and asked Thakur to remain present before it on that day.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 17:01
Anurag Thakur tenders fresh unconditional apology before Supreme Court in contempt case

New Delhi: Ex-BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Thursday tendered a fresh apology in a contempt case initiated against him. The move came days after the apex court asked him to do so.

The court on July 7 asked Thakur to tender an "unequivocal" and "categorical" apology before it in a contempt case initiated against him.

A bench comprising justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it was not going to consider the earlier affidavit of apology filed by Thakur and asked him to file a "one-page short affidavit" tendering unconditional apology.

The bench indicated that it was willing to accept the apology and close the contempt proceedings against Thakur, a BJP MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Thakur, said though his client was willing to tender an unconditional apology, he has got a very good case on merit through which it can be proved that he did no wrong.

The apex court has fixed the matter for July 14 and asked Thakur to remain present before it on that day.

The court had initiated contempt proceedings against Thakur on January 2 this year for filing a false affidavit over writing to the ICC on the issue of autonomy.

"The conduct of the President of BCCI in seeking a letter from the President of ICC in August 2016, after the final judgement and Order of this Court, is nothing but an attempt on the part of the head of BCCI to evade complying, with the Order of this Court," the apex court had said while issuing the show cause notice to Thakur.

Coming down heavily on the defiant BCCI brass, the Supreme Court had on January 2 removed Thakur and Ajay Shirke as President and Secretary for "obstructing" and "impeding" its directions for overhauling governance in the cricket body and appointed a committee of administrators to oversee BCCI's functions.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Anurag Thakurcontempt caseBCCIIndian cricketcricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: When birthday boy Faf du Plesis destroyed all three stumps in CWC 2015 clash against Pakistan
cricket

WATCH: When birthday boy Faf du Plesis destroyed all three...

WATCH: Seven-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer asks ball boy Haris Khan for an unlikely favour after hitting 10,000th ace
Tennis

WATCH: Seven-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer asks ball b...

Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt to IPL 10 winners Mumbai Indians
cricketOther Sports

Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavy...

Bhaichung Bhutia to join Premier Futsal
Football

Bhaichung Bhutia to join Premier Futsal

WATCH: On this day in 2002, India won NatWest series in a nail-biting final as Sourav Ganguly waived shirt in Lord&#039;s balcony
cricket

WATCH: On this day in 2002, India won NatWest series in a n...

Ravi Shastri wants Bharat Arun as full-time bowling coach despite presence of Zaheer Khan in set up
cricket

Ravi Shastri wants Bharat Arun as full-time bowling coach d...

Natwest Series final 2002: Mohammad Kaif posts brilliant message 15 years after India stunned England to clinch series
cricket

Natwest Series final 2002: Mohammad Kaif posts brilliant me...

No special preparations for clash with Zulpikar Maimaitiali: Vijender Singh
Other Sports

No special preparations for clash with Zulpikar Maimaitiali...

Wimbledon 2017: Ageless Venus to face Britain&#039;s Konta in semis
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Ageless Venus to face Britain's Konta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video