"Are you a Muslim?" - Fan asks David Hussey. Read his perfect reply

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer David Hussey gave a perfect response to a troll on social media who asked him whether he was a Muslim.

The incident happened after Sussex Cricketer Ajmal Shahzad posted a message on the occasion of Eid.

"Eid Mubarak over the next couple of days for all the Muslim brother and sisters. This includes my Aussie brother @DavidHussey29 #blessedday," he wrote on Twitter.

Eid Mubarak over the next couple of days for all the Muslim brother and sisters. This includes my Aussie brother @DavidHussey29 #blessedday — Ajmal Shahzad (@AJShahzad) June 25, 2017

Reacting to the tweet, one of the fans asked him, "so david husseys muslim?"

so david husseys muslim? — CricketFan (@ShitGotReal_) July 5, 2017

Hussey gave a perfect response to the troll.

"No, just a fan of everyone and hope that everyone is happy and well. @AJShahzad is was a team mate and opposition player and now friend," pat came the reply.

No, just a fan of everyone and hope that everyone is happy and well. @AJShahzad is was a team mate and opposition player and now friend. https://t.co/UsW1Clp31X — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) July 5, 2017

Hussey represented Australia in 69 ODIs and 39 T20 internationals where he scored 1, 796 and 746 runs respectively.