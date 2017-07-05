close
"Are you a Muslim?" - Fan asks David Hussey. Read his perfect reply

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 17:59
&quot;Are you a Muslim?&quot; - Fan asks David Hussey. Read his perfect reply

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer David Hussey gave a perfect response to a troll on social media who asked him whether he was a Muslim.

The incident happened after Sussex Cricketer Ajmal Shahzad posted a message on the occasion of Eid.

"Eid Mubarak over the next couple of days for all the Muslim brother and sisters. This includes my Aussie brother @DavidHussey29 #blessedday," he wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to the tweet, one of the fans asked him, "so david husseys muslim?"

Hussey gave a perfect response to the troll.

"No, just a fan of everyone and hope that everyone is happy and well. @AJShahzad is was a team mate and opposition player and now friend," pat came the reply.

Hussey represented Australia in 69 ODIs and 39 T20 internationals where he scored 1, 796 and 746 runs respectively. 

