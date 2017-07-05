"Are you a Muslim?" - Fan asks David Hussey. Read his perfect reply
New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer David Hussey gave a perfect response to a troll on social media who asked him whether he was a Muslim.
The incident happened after Sussex Cricketer Ajmal Shahzad posted a message on the occasion of Eid.
"Eid Mubarak over the next couple of days for all the Muslim brother and sisters. This includes my Aussie brother @DavidHussey29 #blessedday," he wrote on Twitter.
Reacting to the tweet, one of the fans asked him, "so david husseys muslim?"
Hussey gave a perfect response to the troll.
"No, just a fan of everyone and hope that everyone is happy and well. @AJShahzad is was a team mate and opposition player and now friend," pat came the reply.
No, just a fan of everyone and hope that everyone is happy and well. @AJShahzad is was a team mate and opposition player and now friend. https://t.co/UsW1Clp31X
