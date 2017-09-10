close
Arjun Tendulkar named in Mumbai under-19 squad

The tournament for which Arjun has been selected will be played in Baroda and is called the JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 17:35
Arjun Tendulkar named in Mumbai under-19 squad

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun has been named in the Mumbai under-19 squad for a one-day international tournament to be played later in September. Arjun has been a part of the Mumbai teams in other age groups too. Previously he was selected for Mumbai under-14 and under-16.

The tournament for which Arjun has been selected will be played in Baroda and is called the JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament.

The tourney will be held from the 16th to the 23rd later this month. Arjun is a gifted all-rounder who bowls seam ups and will have considerable focus on his performances as he moves up the ranks.

Here is the complete squad:

Abhimanyu Vashisht, Arjun Tendulkar, Saksham Jha, Sylvester Dsouza, Agni Chopra, Divyansh Saxena, Bhupen Lalwani, Vedant Murkar, Dhruv Brid, Tanush Kotian, Anjdeep Lad, Sagar Chabaria, Shoeb Khan, Satyalaksha Jain, Atharva Ankolekar, Nakul Mehta, Farhan Kazi, Saksham Parashar

TAGS

Arjun TendulkarMumbai squadCricket

