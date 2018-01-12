Arjun Tendulkar reveals why he is not a hardcore batsman like his father

How come Arjun Tendulkar is not a hardcore batsman, just like his genius father? It's a question people have often wondered at.

Now we have the answer and it's a simple one really. In an interview to abc.net.au, the 18-year-old all-rounder revealed what led to his preference for bowling over batting.

"I just got stronger, grew taller and I loved bowling fast from my childhood. I thought I may as well be a quick bowler because there aren't many in India," Arjun told the website in Bowral, New South Wales on Thursday.

Arjun is Australia to participate in a global T20 series, and on Thursday he contributed 48 runs (27 balls) and four wickets for his team, Cricketer's Club of India against Hong Kong Cricket Club. However, it was his bowling that caught everyone's eye at Bradman Oval.

"I'm just so privileged to play on the ground named after Bradman, it's unbelievable," Arjun said.

Asked what kind of advice he normally gets from his great father, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun said: "[He says] just play fearlessly, play for your team, be a team man and give everything you've got."

"I don't take that pressure, when I bowl I just hit the deck hard on every ball and when I bat just play my shots and choose which bowlers to take on and which bowlers not to."