India tour of Sri Lanka

Arjun Tendulkar traps RVPK Mishara lbw to take his maiden wicket against foreign team

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has claimed his maiden international wicket in a Test match against Sri Lanka. As part of India under-19 team, Tendulkar junior claimed his first international wicket, that of Kamil Mishara, during the first Youth Test match against Sri Lankan team in Colombo.

Reacting to the achievement of the legendary cricketer’s son, former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli took to microblogging site Twitter to express his happiness, saying “tears of joy rolled down when I saw this”.

Along with a screenshot of Arjun Tendulkar celebrating after the wicket, Kambli tweeted, “Tears of joy rolled down when I saw this, have seen him grow up and put in the hard work in his game. Could not be more happy for you, Arjun. This is just the beginning, I wish you tons and ton of success in the days to come. Cherish your first wicket and enjoy the moment.”

Arjun Tendulkar took his first international wicket on the first day of the Youth Test between India under-19 and hosts Sri Lanka under-19 teams. On Day 1 of the Test, Sri Lanka scored 244, losing all wickets. India came in to bat before stumps and scored 92 for the loss of one wicket.

Anuj Rawat of team India scored 63 off 59 balls while Taide remained not out, scoring 26 runs off 42 balls.

