Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar turns salesman outside Lord's, Harbhajan Singh shares his picture

Arjun Tendulkar, who is training with the Marylebone Cricket Club in England, turned salesman outside the home of cricket on Friday. 

Arjun Tendulkar turns salesman outside Lord&#039;s, Harbhajan Singh shares his picture
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@harbhajan_singh

Arjun Tendulkar, who is training with the Marylebone Cricket Club in England, turned salesman outside the home of cricket on Friday. 

Tendulkar junior was seen selling radios outside the Lord’s Cricket Ground during the rain-marred Day 2 of the second Test between India and England. 

He had also helped the Lord’s ground staff when the incessant rain interrupted majority of the play on Day 2.

 

 

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to share junior Tendulkar’s one of many talents. 

 

 

The left-hand pacer, who perfects his skills in Middlesex academy whenever he is in England,  was also seen practising with the Indian Test side ahead of the second Test. Since India did not have a left-hand fast bowler in their side, Tendulkar helped Kohli and co tackle the angle a left-hander creates. This was in the wake of Sam Curran’s exploits during the first Test. Curran had wrecked the Indian batting line-up and played a key role in England’s 31-run win over the visitors at Edgbaston. 

Arjun is a regular in the Indian team nets and had also bowled to India’s Women’s team in the build-up to the 2016 World Cup final against England at Lord’s.  

Arjun had recently made his Under-19 colts debut for India in a two-match youth Test series against Sri Lanka U19 last month. He has also starred in his father’s biopic, Sachin: a billion dreams

