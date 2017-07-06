close
Arjun Tendulkar's toe-crushing yorker sends English batsman Jonny Bairstow hobbling out of nets

Arjun, who has bowled to English batsmen in nets in past, was bowling during a practice session ahead of England's series opener against South Africa.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 18:16

New Delhi: Ahead of the Test series opener against South Africa, English dressing room was sent into frenzy as key batsman Jonny Bairstow hobbled out of the nets session after facing a toe-crushing yorker from Arjun Tendulkar.

Bairstow was facing the 17-year-old, who has bowled to the English batsman in nets in past.

Arjun, who is the son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, was bowling during England’s practice session ahead of the series opener against South Africa.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Bairstow hobbled out of the nets after facing just one delivery from Arjun.

The report added that as a result of the incident, the wicketkeper-batsman might be ruled out of the first Test scheduled to begin from July 6 .

England Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Liam Dawson, Keaton Jennings, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

South Africa Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Heino Kuhn, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar(c)

Arjun TendulkarJonny BairstowEng vs SAEngland cricketcricket news

