Arjuna Ranatunga hits out at Sri Lankan administrators, says they run cricket in a disgusting manner

He said that instead of the India-Sri Lanka series, he preferred to watch the England-South Africa one.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 14:33
Arjuna Ranatunga hits out at Sri Lankan administrators, says they run cricket in a disgusting manner

New Delhi: Arjuna Ranatunga has been a critic of Sri Lankan cricket administrators for almost two decades now and in the latest verbal spray, the former captain has once again held no punches. Talking to Ceylon Today, Ranatunga said, “Sri Lanka Cricket and the manner in which it is being administered and managed was so disgusting that I don't watch our national cricket anymore.”

He added that cricket was run in a hopeless manner in his country and he would be reaching out to the concerned ministers to fix the problems. He also said that instead of the India-Sri Lanka series, he preferred to watch the England-South Africa one.

Ranatunga’s latest criticism has come just days after him hitting out at the national selectors. Talking to The Island, Ranatunga had said, “I am bitterly disappointed with what these people have done with (Dinesh) Chandimal. They have destroyed him. I am surprised that Sanath Jayasuriya being a selector, he has forgotten his past. It took Sanath more than 40 games to score his first half-century. He was never comfortable earlier on in his career.”

He also said, “The team management and the selectors faced lot of pressure those days, but we backed him as we knew that he was our future. Look at what he ended up with. I am sad that Sanath is not doing the same with younger players. Dinesh Chandimal is a naturally gifted player and you don’t find talents like him in the country.” 

TAGS

Arjuna RanatungaSri Lankan CricketDinesh ChandimalIndia's tour to Sri Lanka

