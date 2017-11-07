Arshi Khan comes clean on Shahid Afridi 'affair', reveals the truth behind 'pregnancy' rumours

New Delhi: Remember Arshi Khan, the Indian model who once claimed that she was pregnant with Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi's child. Well, she has come clean with a declaration, saying she made the claim to for publicity stunt.

She made the confession on 'Weekend ka Vaar' of Bigg Boss 11, where contestants revealed their secrets on camera.

Known as the seduction queen, Arshi shocked fellow contestants during the weekend by reportedly tearing her top.

Earlier, she took to social media platforms to declared that she had a physical relationship with Afridi.

“Yes, I had sex with Afridi! Do I need the Indian media’s permission to sleep with someone? It’s my personal life. For me it was love,” tweeted Arshi Khan earlier.

In the past, she had even referred to Afridi as her mehboob.

Afridi, regarded as one one of the most flambouyant crickters, retired from international cricket in February early this year.

He was the world record holder for the fastest ODI century in 37 deliveries. The 37-year-old is still holds the record for hitting most sixes ODIs, a cool 351.

The celebrated all-rounder played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 98 T20Is, scoring 1716, 8064 and 1405 runs respectively. He also 48 Test, 395 ODI and 97 T20I wickets.