Ashes, 2nd Test: Adelaide Oval registers record attendance

New Delhi: The ongoing second Ashes Test between Australia and England has set a cricket attendance record at Adelaide Oval.

More than 22,000 fans turned up to witness the fourth day's play, thus surpassing the Oval's previous Test-best aggregate of 172,361, which was achieved during the infamous Bodyline Test of 1933.

"This is an all time crowd record for Adelaide Ova. Test Cricket is alive and well." #Ashes pic.twitter.com/sqMKhTQWhO — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) December 5, 2017

According to reports, the opening day of the match attracted as many as 55,317 spectators – a record for Test cricket at the venue.

The previous high was 50,962, recorded on Day 1 of the 1933 Bodyline Test.

However, the record attendance at a sporting event at Adelaide Oval is 62,543 for the SANFL Australian Rules grand final in 1965.

On Tuesday, James Anderson took five for 43 as England continued their bowling resurgence to dismiss Australia for 138 just before Tea and set themselves an imposing victory target of 354.

Although the hosts managed to add only 85 runs to their overnight tally, that was enough to push their lead well past the record successful fourth innings run chase at the ground of 315.

Anderson picked up where he left off in Monday's night session with a superb display of seam bowling to dismiss nightwatchman Nathan Lyon, a jittery Peter Handscomb and Mitchell Starc.