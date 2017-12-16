Ashes, 3rd Test: Steve Smith joins Virat Kohli in the 'freak' category

New Delhi: Australia captain Steve Smith on Saturday became only the second player, after compatriot and former opener Matthew Hayden, to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year for the fourth successive year during Day 3's play of third Ashes Test against England at the WACA, Perth.

At Tea today, Smith was unbeaten on 182 off 269 balls with Australia 18 runs ahead of England's first innings total of 403. But the foundation to his epic knock was laid yesterday, during Day 2.

Smith resumed on 92, and soon became the third quickest (in terms of innings) to reach 22 Test hundreds, going past Sachin Tendulkar, behind Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar.

Those were few of the records the 28-year-old created today.

Impressed with Smith's batting, former England captain Michael Vaughan welcomed him into the league of 'Freaks', which already has India captain Virat Kohli.

Just having a glass of vino I have decided Steve Smith has joined @imVkohli in the Freak Category ... an incredible player ... #Justsaying #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 15, 2017

Earlier this month, Vaughan took to Twitter to hail Kohli as a freak after he became the first ever captain to hit three successive hundreds in a three-Test series.

Btw ... @imVkohli is a freak ... Best player in the World ... #DifferentLevel — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2017

India's stand-in captain, Rohit Sharma, who himself hit a third ODI double ton against Sri Lanka three days back, hailed Smith's knock today.

What a player Steve Smith. Doesn’t look like he’s going to get out. Does he Well played #Ashes — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 16, 2017

And here are some of the tweets:

Fewest inns to reach 22nd Test 100..

58 - Don Bradman

101 - Sunil Gavaskar

108 - Steve Smith

114 - Sachin Tendulkar#AusvEng#Ashes — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 16, 2017

If Steve Smith was an Indian, fans would have proclaimed him Defender of the Hindu Faith, Supreme Leader of India, and Immortal Son and prophet of the holy gods. Thank heavens for Australian fans... — Deano (@The5BallOver) December 16, 2017

150 for Steve Smith, a magnificent batsman with a 'big runs' temperament.

If we don't get him soon, the #Ashes will be gone. pic.twitter.com/4FDXTt9IGA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 16, 2017

Lot of comparisons between Don Bradman and Steve Smith. Here is one more with min. 2000 runs. Bradman averaged 99.94. Next highest during his playing span were G Headley 65.78 and D Compton 63.84. Smith averaging 62.20. Next highest are K Sangakkara 61.40 and S Chanderpaul 59.14. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 16, 2017

Steve Smith, does he even try! Sure doesn’t look an issue, after 273 balls, 183 runs, more runs, another century, another triumph.

Reminds me of Aust v WI when a Viv Richards come out to bat — Paul Dutton (@pauldutton1968) December 16, 2017

Virat Kohli last winter; Steve Smith this. Deja vu for England — Tim (@timwig) December 16, 2017

Once upon a time Steve Smith wasn’t batting #ashes — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 16, 2017

Oh c’mon...its too easy for you. Bat left handed in the second innings, Steve Smith. Simply Unstoppable. #22 #Ashes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 16, 2017

England dismiss Steve Smith today, players shake hands. England retain the ashes and fly home for Christmas. Deal? — Baskar (@Baskar911) December 16, 2017

Not since Sachin and Brian Lara, two batsmen have dominated the cricket world like the two young captains are doing.

Many considered Smith to be a better player in the traditional format, while Kohli dominating the shorter formats.