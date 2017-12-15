Ashes, 3rd Test: 'Unlucky' Aussie substitute fielder Peter Handscomb takes flying catch to end Dawid Malan's brilliant WACA knock — Watch

New Delhi: On the eve of the third Ashes Test, Australia captain Steve Smith had said that Peter Handscomb would be unlucky if the right-handed batsman misses out the WACA encounter against England.

As it turned out, Handscomb got unlucky indeed, with the selectors replacing the 26-year-old with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh getting the nod for the crucial match.

Then, England batting line-up produced a gritty performance with Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow hitting their respective centuries to help the tourists post a good total of 403.

At one point, the fifth-wicket stand between Malan and Bairstow threatened the bat out the Aussies. There arrived Handscomb to rescue the hosts.

Fielding as a substitute, Handscomb took a flying catch at deep to end the partnership at 237 runs. Malan, who became the first English batsman to hit a hundred on this tour yesterday, continued the second day in fine touch, hitting boundaries at will even as Bairstow completed his own hundred.

Then, in the 107th over, Nathan Lyon sent down a slower delivery to Malan. But the set England batsman failed to control his shot and ended up producing a skier. Quick on the turf, Handscomb made some ground, running in towards point, and lept.

Watch his brilliant effort here:

The wicket served as the catalyst for Australian revival, with England England all out for 403 runs in 115.1 overs after 368/5 in 106.5.

At Stumps on Day 2, Australia were 203 for three, with Smith on 92 and Shaun Marsh on seven. They still trail England by 200 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Australia lead the five-match Test series against the holders 2-0 thanks to the wins at Brisbane and Adelaide.

Handscomb featured in both the matches, scoring 14 and 36 & 12 respectively.