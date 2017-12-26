Ashes: David Warner survives 'nervous 99' to score century in Boxing Day Test

Australia opener David Warner hit his 21st Test century in dramatic circumstances in the fourth Test against England in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Warner was given out when he top-edged debutant paceman Tom Curran to mid-on on 99, only for replays to pick up a no-ball for overstepping and Warner was recalled.

Warner raised his hundred off the next ball with a flick off his hip and celebrated by ripping off his helmet to salute the huge Boxing Day crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was a crushing blow for the Surrey paceman Curran playing in his first Test to give Warner a no-ball reprieve on 99 before seeing the Australian opener joyously reach triple figures on the next ball.