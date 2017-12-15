हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ashes: Jonny Bairstow hits emotional century for England

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow notched an emotional century on the second day of the crucial third Ashes Test in Perth on Friday.

AFP| Updated: Dec 15, 2017, 11:35 AM IST
Comments |
Ashes: Jonny Bairstow hits emotional century for England
England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow celebrates after reaching his century (Reuters)

Perth: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow notched an emotional century on the second day of the crucial third Ashes Test in Perth on Friday.

Promoted up the order to number six, the 28-year-old responded in style with his fourth Test ton as part of a record-breaking fifth-wicket partnership with Dawid Malan.

Bairstow, who averages more than 50 when batting at six, reached the milestone by working Mitchell Marsh to fine leg.

Bairstow, who faced 185 balls, kissed his helmet repeatedly in celebration after reaching his century.

It was a welcome knock for Bairstow after a controversial tour, with a head-butt incident at a Perth bar causing unwanted attention, and a war of words with the Australians on and off the field.

Tags:
Jonny BairstowAshesAustraliaEnglandAustralia Vs EnglandPerthWACA
Next
Story

Ashes: England collapse to 403 all out on second morning at WACA

Trending