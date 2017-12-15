Ashes: Jonny Bairstow hits emotional century for England

Perth: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow notched an emotional century on the second day of the crucial third Ashes Test in Perth on Friday.

Promoted up the order to number six, the 28-year-old responded in style with his fourth Test ton as part of a record-breaking fifth-wicket partnership with Dawid Malan.

Bairstow, who averages more than 50 when batting at six, reached the milestone by working Mitchell Marsh to fine leg.

Bairstow, who faced 185 balls, kissed his helmet repeatedly in celebration after reaching his century.

It was a welcome knock for Bairstow after a controversial tour, with a head-butt incident at a Perth bar causing unwanted attention, and a war of words with the Australians on and off the field.