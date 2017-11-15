Ashish Nehra is back, to join Virender Sehwag in the commentary box

New Delhi: The suspense around what role Ashish Nehra will take up following his retirement ended on Tuesday when Star Sports revealed that the former India pacer will team up with Virender Sehwag in the commentary box during the India-Sri Lanka Test series beginning Thursday in Kolkata.

"Roll back the years as @virendersehwag & Nehra pair up in the comm box! Join us on #NerolacCricketLive tomorrow at 8.30AM on Star Sports!" the BCCI-contracted broadcaster tweeted.

Roll back the years as @virendersehwag & Nehra pair up in the comm box! Join us on #NerolacCricketLive tomorrow at 8.30AM on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/bTvpyuiHS5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2017

Sehwag, who is one of the most active ex-cricketers on Twitter, was quick to add his response following the announcement, saying that Nehra ji should be warmly welcomed to the commentary box.

Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein https://t.co/dh9nPCPUQt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 15, 2017

Nehra bid cricket goodbye after appearing in the first T20I of the recently concluded series against New Zealand on November 1 at his home ground, the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

"I don't know what will come next. I haven't sat down and decided what to do next. Maybe it will be coaching or maybe it will be commentary," Nehra had said the day after his retirement.

Nehra made his India debut in 1999 but his injury-ridden career allowed him to play just 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is.

The left-arm pacer took 44 Test wickets, 157 in ODIs and 34 in T20Is. He was also part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad but had to miss the final due to a finger injury.

With Sehwag and Nehra teaming up again, the viewers are surely in for some interesting Hindi commentary with a lot of healthy 'Nehra Ji' banter coming their way.