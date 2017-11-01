Ashish Nehra reveals why his picture with young Virat Kohli went viral

New Delhi: A picture of veteran Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra, who is playing his last competitive game before taking retirement from international cricket, handing over a prize to young Virat Kohli has been doing rounds on social media and was brought to the left-arm pacer's notice.

"I’m not on social media but that picture has become popular now because where Virat Kohli is today. Otherwise, it was just a picture on the wall and nobody would have admired it. Now that picture belongs to Virat Kohli," Nehra had told Hindustan Times.

Nehra said that the photograph was clicked 13 years back, adding that nobody had talked about then. "This picture was taken some 13 years back. When I was playing in 2009-11, Virat was also playing. Then nobody talked about that picture. It’s all about media and social media."

Nehra, having struggled with several injuries in the past, came back to the international side after four years for India's tour of Australia in January.

A few weeks back he had announced an end to his 18-year old International career.

Nehra made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2001.

He played 144 ODIs for the Men in Blue, picking up 157 wickets with 6/23 against England being his best bowling figures which came in 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Nehra has also been impressive in the shortest format of the game as he played 131 T20 matches and picked up 162 wickets in his career.

For Team India he played 26 T20Is and grabbed 34 wickets with 3 for 19 is his best bowling figures.