Ashish Nehra wants to see MS Dhoni play in 2020 T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the focus of Indian cricket as the seemingly unbeaten side under Virat Kohli continues to build for the 2019 World Cup in England.

Many, including former India players, have asked for Dhoni's head, after a relatively quiet series against New Zealand. India won both the ODI and T20I series with identical 2-1 margins.

But India skipper Kohli has openly backed his predecessor, saying everyone is after Dhoni's life.

"He (Dhoni) hit a six in Delhi and it was shown five times in the post-match show. Everyone was really happy. Suddenly he doesn't score in one game, and we are after his life.

"I think people need to be a bit more patient. He is a guy who understands where his cricket is. He is a very smart guy and understands where he stands with his body and his game. I don't think anyone else has the right to decide that for him," the skipper said.

Now, Dhoni has found another vocal supporter in Ashish Nehra, who retired from international cricket on last Wednesday (November 1) after the first T20I match against New Zealand in Delhi.

”In every house, you need an elder one and he is there. I hope till next two to three years or as long as his body allows he plays. Cricket is a game of conditions definitely and it is not easy to perform. If it was in mind or if I am coach or captain I will be on his head that he has to play. I am not saying he doesn’t perform he has to play. He is the first guy who will raise his hand and say I am retiring if he is not performing. But I personally feel we should leave at MS Dhoni and let him play cricket,” Nehra told ANI.

Dhoni, 36, quit Test cricket three years ago and stepped down as the captain of limited overs sides in January this year.

“He is one guy who is very honest with himself and the country. So, he should definitely play. I see him even to play T20 World Cup in 2020. If I can be a fast bowler at the age of 39. So, with MS Dhoni and his fitness, he can definitely play,” he added.

In a storied career, Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 309 ODIs and 83 T20Is. He also helped India lift two World Cup trophies.