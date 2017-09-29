close
Ashwin, Jadeja, Pujara set to play in Ranji Trophy

Ashwin was rested, while Jadeja was in and out of the ODI squad as a replacement. But Puajara and Vijay have been out of limited-overs' contention for a long time.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 21:08
Ashwin, Jadeja, Pujara set to play in Ranji Trophy
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: India Test regulars Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay are all set to play the first round of matches on Ranji Trophy 2017-18 season.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin and Vijay have already communicated their availability to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, while Jadeja and Pujara have been named in the 15-man Saurashtra squad for their first match against Haryana in Lahli from October 6.

However, the selection of Ashwin and Jadeja by their respective associations will need to wait until Indian selectors announce national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, October 7.

All four players are now free even as India continued their ODI series against Australia. The fifth and final match will be played on Sunday (October 1) in Nagpur.

Ashwin was rested, while Jadeja was in and out of the ODI squad as a replacement for Axar Patel, who is now back with the team after an injury break.

Puajara and Vijay have been out of limited-overs' contention for a long time, but both the top-order batsmen have been indispensable members of Virat Kohli's seemingly unbeatable Test team.

With India focusing on limited-overs' cricket, both the batsmen can keep themselves busy in domestic circles.

Ravichandran AshwinRavindra JadejaCheteshwar PujaraMurali VijayRanji TrophyIndia vs Australiacricket news

