ICC Women's WC: Ekta Bisht's ex Army father sold tea to fulfill his daughter's dream of playing for India

New Delhi: Indian women cricket team's star spinner Ekta Bisht claimed a fifer as India crushed Pakistan by 95 runs in a group stage encounter of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Sunday.

In her quota of 10 overs, the left-arm spinner conceded just 18 runs as the Women in Blue outplayed their opponents for the third consecutive win of the tournament.

Bisht, who hails from Almora in Uttarakhand, recorded the best bowling figures by an Indian at the Women's World Cup. Yet, it's not been an easy journey for the the 31-year-old, either for her or for her parents.

According to a report in the Times of India, the cricketer's father Kundan Singh Bisht opened a tea stall in their hometown to ensure that his daughter’s dreams of playing cricket could be fulfilled.

An ex-Army officer, Bisht took this step to supplement his pension of Rs 1,500 after he retired from the force.

"Ekta started playing cricket when she was just six. From then on, her love for the sport only grew,” Bisht told TOI.

"We were sure that she would do the country proud and she has done just that since she joined the national team in 2011".

"She loved the sport so much that she started playing cricket with boys. People would come and watch because she was the only girl in a team of boys. It put a strain on our finances but we supported her fully. She was a responsible child and would save the money we gave her during trials," added Ekta's mother Tara.

"Our finances improved after she was selected for the cricket team as sponsors started pouring in. Eventually, my husband’s pension also increased and we could finally shut down the tea stall," concluded the proud mother.