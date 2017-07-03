close
On Harbhajan Singh's 37th birthday, Virender Sehwag reveals Turbunator's best-kept secret

Harbhajan has played 103 Test matches and has scalped 417 wickets while in ODIs he bagged 269 dismissals in 236 matches. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 17:35
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: 'Turbunator' Harbhajan Singh turned 37 on Monday and wishes poured in on social media to wish the off spinner on his special day.

However, the most noteworthy tweet came from none other than Virender Sehwag. Known for his humorous 'birthday tweets', the former India opener revealed that Harbhajan once wanted to go to Canada and drive trucks to support his family but he changed his mind and went on to become one of the most successful off-spinners in Indian cricket’s history.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote: "Hpy B'day @harbhajan_singh Frm thinking of going to Canada & bcum a truck driver to support family,to bcmng 1 of d best bowlers,grt journey."

The 37-year-old, who hasn’t officially retired yet, last played for India in March 2016 — against UAE in Dhaka.

Harbhajan has played 103 Test matches and has scalped 417 wickets, while in ODIs, he bagged 269 dismissals in 236 matches.

The right-hander has scored two hundreds in the longest format, including the best individual score of 115.

In 2001, he became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket. 

Apart from Sehwag, several of Harbhajan’s friends and teammates, including his wife Geeta Basra, took to social media to express their wishes on his birthday:

 

Happy burrdayyyy Pati Dev.. love you #bestlifepartner #soulmate #birthdayboy @harbhajan3

A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on

Harbhajan is one of the very few cricketers who have played for one franchise in all 10 editions of the IPL, and is the only second cricketer after Rohit Sharma to have won the coveted T20 trophy three times.

Harbhajan Singh Virender Sehwag

