On Harbhajan Singh's 37th birthday, Virender Sehwag reveals Turbunator's best-kept secret

New Delhi: 'Turbunator' Harbhajan Singh turned 37 on Monday and wishes poured in on social media to wish the off spinner on his special day.

However, the most noteworthy tweet came from none other than Virender Sehwag. Known for his humorous 'birthday tweets', the former India opener revealed that Harbhajan once wanted to go to Canada and drive trucks to support his family but he changed his mind and went on to become one of the most successful off-spinners in Indian cricket’s history.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote: "Hpy B'day @harbhajan_singh Frm thinking of going to Canada & bcum a truck driver to support family,to bcmng 1 of d best bowlers,grt journey."

Hpy B'day @harbhajan_singh

Frm thinking of going to Canada & bcum a truck driver to support family,to bcmng 1 of d best bowlers,grt journey pic.twitter.com/o12qAeQmc4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2017

The 37-year-old, who hasn’t officially retired yet, last played for India in March 2016 — against UAE in Dhaka.

Harbhajan has played 103 Test matches and has scalped 417 wickets, while in ODIs, he bagged 269 dismissals in 236 matches.

The right-hander has scored two hundreds in the longest format, including the best individual score of 115.

In 2001, he became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Apart from Sehwag, several of Harbhajan’s friends and teammates, including his wife Geeta Basra, took to social media to express their wishes on his birthday:

Happy burrdayyyy Pati Dev.. love you #bestlifepartner #soulmate #birthdayboy @harbhajan3 A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

@harbhajan_singh happy birthday Bhaju ..may god bless u and ur family ..have a great day — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 2, 2017

Happy birthday little bro, @harbhajan_singh!! Wish you loads of happiness and success. pic.twitter.com/oyxiAYbP8z — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2017

@harbhajan_singh happy birthday brother have a good one! — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) July 2, 2017

Happy birthday bhajjupa..wish u great year...love to the family...@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HrROjR8Utv — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 2, 2017

He's scored 3,569 runs and taken 711 wickets across all three formats for India, happy birthday to @harbhajan_singh! pic.twitter.com/FgKbnmtj8t — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2017

Wishing you loads of success and happiness over the coming years. Happy birthday, @harbhajan_singh — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 3, 2017

Happy birthday Bhajju paa @harbhajan_singh enjoy how you always do — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 3, 2017

Wish you a very happy birthday Bhajju pajhi...have a grt one, rabb rakha @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/oRkwB6NWF5 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 3, 2017

Many many happy returns bhajju pa have a greatest year. Best Regards to the family @harbhajan_singh — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 3, 2017

A very Happy Birthday to Bhajji , a fighter I know since 1997. Stay blessed @harbhajan_singh ! pic.twitter.com/FoOI4wfk0W — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2017

Harbhajan is one of the very few cricketers who have played for one franchise in all 10 editions of the IPL, and is the only second cricketer after Rohit Sharma to have won the coveted T20 trophy three times.