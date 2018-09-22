हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rashid Khan

Asia Cup 2018: Cricketers Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali and Asghar Afghan penalised for misconduct

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali, Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan and spinner Rashid Khan were fined 15 percent of the match fees for a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council code of conduct. 

Asia Cup 2018: Cricketers Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali and Asghar Afghan penalised for misconduct
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali, Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan and spinner Rashid Khan were fined 15 percent of their match fees for a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council code of conduct. 

The trio was also awarded one demerit point (each) for the offence during Pakistan vs Afghanistan super-four match in the Asia Cup on Friday. 

"Hasan and Asghar were found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC code of conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to `conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game`, while Rashid was found to have violated Article 2.1.7, which deals with `using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match," ICC said in a statement. 

It was Asghar Afghan’s second demerit point within a 24- month period while a first for both Hasan and Rashid. Asghar had earlier received one demerit point for showing dissent against an umpire’s decision during an ODI against Zimbabwe in February 2017. 

Hasan Ali was reprimanded for threatening to throw the ball towards Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi in the 33rd over. Afghan, however, was penalised for nudging bowler Hasan while taking a run in the 37th over. Rashid was punished for a send-off to Asif Ali after scalping the latter’s wicket. 

The trio had pleaded guilty to the breaches, post the match, and accepted the penalties awarded by the match referee Andy Pycroft. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Rashid KhanAsghar AfghanHasan AliICCICC Code of ConductCricketAsia Cup 2018Pakistan Vs Afghanistan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close