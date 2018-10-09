हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2018 Final: Dhoni gifted Pakistan fan Bashir Chacha an Indian jersey

The wicketkeeper and former Indian captain had also signed the jersey with a message: “To chacha, Dhoni”. 

Asia Cup 2018 Final: Dhoni gifted Pakistan fan Bashir Chacha an Indian jersey
Image Courtesy: Facebook/ChachaChicagoFan

The Indian team enjoyed support from none other than Pakistan's famous cricket fan- Mohammad Bashir who was seen sporting an Indian jersey, in the finals of the recently concluded Asia Cup against Bangladesh on 28th September at Dubai. However, what makes it interesting is the fact that Bashir was gifted the jersey by none other than former Indian skipper M.S Dhoni. 

The 62-year-old man who is fondly referred to as Bashir Chacha and Chicago Chacha recently revealed this incident during an interview.

"I heard a knock on my door at 12’o clock on the night of the final and went over to open the door. The person standing before me was Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself. Our rooms were on the same floor. He gifted me a brand new T-shirt, asking me to wear it during the final.” 

Not only this, the wicketkeeper had also signed the jersey with a message: “To chacha, Dhoni”. 

Bashir Chacha also played a key role in Indian superfan Sudhir Gautam's comfortable stay in Dubai and Abu Dhabi during the Asia Cup by contributing towards his expenditure incurred on accommodation and food.

"It's pure love. You know money will come and go with Allah's grace. I told Sudhir you just come here and I will take care of everything. I am not a rich person but my heart is as big as an ocean. If I help you, Allah will be happy," he said.  

The Indian team is currently involved in a cricketing series against West Indies at home with the second test set to be battled out at Hyderabad from 12th October.  

Tags:
Asia CupIndiaPakistanM.S DhoniBashir Chacha

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close