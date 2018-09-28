हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh head to head battles

The Men in Blue have won 10 out of 11 matches played against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

India and Bangladesh are all set to battle it out in the Asia Cup finals on Friday at Dubai. While the Indian team qualified for the finals with relative ease, the latter prevailed over Pakistan by a margin of 37 runs on the back of impressive performances by Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman.                 

The Men in Blue have won 10 out of 11 matches played against their neighbours in the Asia Cup over the years with a solitary loss during the 2012 edition of the tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be eager to lift the trophy for a record 7th time following a dominant performance throughout the tournament. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, on the other hand, will be looking to bring the cup home for the first time after reaching the final thrice over the last four editions of the tournament. 

Indian batsman Virat Kohli, rested for the Asia Cup this year has registered the highest run-aggregate for his side, having scored over 654 runs in 11 Asia Cup matches. Mushfiqur Rahim who has been in good form for Bangladesh throughout the tournament closely trails Kohli after accumulating 599 runs in 20 matches. 

On the other hand, the bowling department is dominated by Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza who has been amongst the most successful bowlers in the Asia Cup with 22 wickets in 18 matches. Retired Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is the highest wicket-taker for team India with 16 wickets in 8 matches.       

