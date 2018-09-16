Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs Hong Kong live updates

Pakistan take on Hong Kong in the 2018 Asia Cup Group B opener on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Follow the live match updates:

"Massive passion and drive for the game" – coach Simon Cook opens up about Hong Kong's journey, the young talents, and more. WATCH pic.twitter.com/Ygkzp17Itp — ICC (@ICC) September 16, 2018

# Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath open the innings for Hong Kong.

# Playing XI:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed.

# Hong Kong have won the toss and opt to bat

It is a no-brainer that Pakistan possess one of the World's best bowling attacks. The left-arm pace batteries of Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Khan could trouble the opposition right-handers with their probing angle.

Interestingly, the Pakistan side has never lost (16 wins) a One Day International match in Dubai. They have played most of their home matches in UAE and will look to make the most of their experience in the tourney.

Pakistan have belted Hong Kong twice in the Asia Cup. Pakistan beat Hong Kong comprehensively by 173 runs in 2004 and 155 runs in 2008.

Hong Kong, have already had a mini-victory by merely qualifying for the main event. The Associate nation, who recently lost their ODI status, will look to gain as much as possible when they meet heavyweights Pakistan and India on September 18.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.