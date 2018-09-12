Asia Cup 2018 schedule: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup is set to commence in the United Arab Emirates on September 15, Saturday. The six-nation tournament will be co-hosted by UAE cities Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 15 to 23.

The Biennial event will see Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Defending champions India will play their first game against Hong Kong in Dubai on September 18 in Dubai.

Six teams were divided into two groups of three. The top two teams from each group will enter the Super Four stage of the tournament. Top two teams in the super four section will advance to the final.

India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are placed in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will compete in Group B.

Follow the complete 2018 Asia Cup schedule below:

15 September, 5.00 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

16 September, 5.00 PM

Pakistan vs Hong Kong

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

17 September, 5.00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

18 September, 5.00 PM

India vs Hong Kong

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

19 September, 5.00 PM

India vs Pakistan

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

20 September, 5.00 PM

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

21 September, 5.00 PM

Super Four Match 1

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

21 September, 5.00 PM

Super Four Match 2

Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

23 September, 5.00 PM

Super Four Match 3

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

23 September, 5.00 PM

Super Four Match 4

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

25 September, 5.00 PM

Super Four Match 5

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 September, 5.00 PM

Super Four Match 6

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

23 September, 5.00 PM

Final

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai