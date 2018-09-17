हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asia Cup 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka take vs Afghanistan live updates

Sri Lanka will take Afghanistan in the Group B match in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka take vs Afghanistan live updates
Image courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Sri Lanka will take Afghanistan in the Group B match in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka have won the previous two ODIs against Afghanistan.

Follow the live updates here:

# Rahmat Shah is in at three.

# Afghanistan 60/1 after 12 overs!

#  WICKET!! Shahzad dismissed by Dananjaya. The Lions grab their first wicket after Shahzad was given lbw. Nevertheless, this has been a good start for Afghanistan as it is the first time in Asia Cup that Afghanistan had not lost a wicket in the power play.

# Afghanistan's batsmen have certainly maintained a good partnership but will have to play cautiously against Sri Lankan pacers. Bowlers Chameera and Perera are analysing the shots and eye for a wicket early on in the match.

# Afghanistan 32/0 after 7 overs!

# Afghanistan is on to a good start with Shahzad and Janat making space for boundaries whenever possible.

# Mohammad Shahzad and Ihsanullah Janat open the innings for Afghanistan.

 

 

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w/c), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w/c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews(c), Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera

# Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is up against Afghanistan for the third match in Asia Cup 2018. Afghanistan have lost the last two ODIs against Sri Lanka and the Lions are caught in a must-win situation after their previous match against Bangladesh. Lasith Malinga took four wickets on his comeback on Saturday but could not bring the match in his team's favor. 

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan has made it clear that his team is not here just to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup, but are looking to put up a solid performance in the tournament. The 30-year-old further stated that they are hopeful of doing well against the island nation. Afghan is confident their his team can take on the Lions. 

Squad: 

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Amila Aponso, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya 

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Asghar Afghan (c), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Tags:
Asia Cup 2018Asia CupSri LankaAfghanistanLasith MalingaAsghar Afghan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close