Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live updates: Bangladesh opt to bat

Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews(c), Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Amila Aponso, Dilruwan Perera.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss and opts to bat

The wicket has hardly any shade of grass and is purely a batsman’s pitch. The flat track, however, will assist reverse-swing with the old ball.

After two major injury setbacks - Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal - Sri Lanka enter the tournament low on confidence. The Islanders rely heavily on seasoned stars Lasith Malinga, former skipper Angelo Mathews and the hard-hitting Thisara Perera to come good against Bangladesh.

The Lankans - on the back of a horrible One-Day International season - will fancy an improvement in their ODI rankings. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are a dangerous side and have upset the Sri Lankan outfit in the past. World No.1 all-rounder in ODIs Shakib Al Hasan could prove to be the vital cog between the two sides. Bangladesh, however, have often let matches slip away from being on the driver's seat. Their inability to finish is their biggest weakness.

Squad:

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque.