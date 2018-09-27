हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asia Cup: Bangladesh put Pakistan out of their misery ensuring summit clash against India

Pic courtesy: IANS

Bangladesh pulled off an upset, defeating Pakistan by 37 runs in their Super Four match to enter the finals of the Asia Cup. They will face India in the summit clash. 

Defending 239, the bowlers ensured a tight line with left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman picking 4 wickets for just 43 runs. Spinner Mehidy Hasan also played a vital role contributing with two wickets. The intentions were clear right from the first ball with Pakistan batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam dismissed within the first two overs.

Apart from Imam-ul-Haq (83), no other batsman stood up to the occasion with Shoaib Malik (30) and Asif Ali (31) crumbling when needed the most. Tail-ender batsman Shaheen Afridi (14) then tried to take the side out of troubled waters but failed with Pakistan only managing to score 202/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Rubel Hossain, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar took one wicket each for Bangladesh, apart from Rahman and Hasan. 

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 239, thanks to some brilliant batting from Mushfiqur Rahim (99) and Mohammad Mithun (60). After losing a couple of early wickets, Rahim and Mithun played sensibly helping their team post a respectable total. 

For Pakistan, Junaid Khan took four wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali took two wickets each.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 239/10 (Mushfiqur Rahim 99 Junaid Khan 4/19) against Pakistan (Imam-ul-Haq 83, Mohammad Mithun 4/43)

