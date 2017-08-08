Asked coach to drop me during 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, says Jhulan Goswami

New Delhi: India women's team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a plaque by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at its annual awards function in Kolkata on Tuesday.

At the function, she revealed that she wanted to be dropped from the starting XI during the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, owing to her poor show.

"I think I was preparing in such a way... earlier stages of the World Cup, I was not bowling well and I was very disappointed," Goswami told PTI.

The 34-year-old revealed that she felt she could not get her rhythm right after she returned wicket less in India's second pool game against the West Indies and their first encounter with England.

"I talked to my coach (Tushar Arothe) that I am not bowling well, so you can drop me in the next match. I told him this after the West Indies match. He said, ‘No, I want you to be there and lead the bowling unit."

However, it was from there on that she started picking up wickets and was seen in full tilt in the latter stages of the tournament, bowling a gem of a delivery in the second semi-final to get rid of Australia's star batsman Meg Lanning for a duck.

"In the the Australia match it was important as they are the best team in the world. Meg Lanning is among the best players in the world and she is very strong square of the wicket. Two days before the match I told Mithali to bat in a way that I can bowl square of the wicket and then she will give me the feedback. That's how I prepared. Luckily everything went in our way."

Goswami took 10 wickets in nine matches, including a 3/23 in the final of the World Cup against hosts England, which India narrowly lost by nine runs.