Atharwa Taide

Atharwa Taide, Ayush Badoni tons power India U-19 vs Sri Lanka in Youth Test

Atharwa Taide (113) and Ayush Badoni (107) slammed individual centuries to put India U-19 team in driver's seat on the second day of the four-day first Youth Test at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground here today.

COLOMBO: Atharwa Taide (113) and Ayush Badoni (107) slammed individual centuries to put India U-19 team in driver's seat on the second day of the four-day first Youth Test at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground here today.

After dismissing Sri Lanka U-19 for 244 yesterday, India U-19 side reached 473-5 in their first innings at stumps today. 

Resuming India U-19's innings at 92-1, opener Taide hit a deserving hundred, amassing 113 runs in 160 balls with the help of 13 boundaries. 

He provided stability to the Indian innings, adding crucial runs with D Padikkal (25) and Pawan Shah (38) for the second and third wicket as India U-19 team crossed the 250-mark.
After he was dismissed in the 64th over and YV Rathod (34) was removed in the 71st over, Nehal Wadhera (81) and Badoni (107) shared an unconquered partnership of 183 runs to put India U-19 in a strong position.

The duo threw caution to the wind and took the bowlers to the cleaners at will. Wadhera slammed nine fours and three sixes in his 117-ball innings, while Badoni had 11 hits to the fence and he cleared the ropes twice in a strokeful 115-ball innings. 

India are scheduled to play two Youth Test matches and five ODIs. 

The second Youth Test begins on July 24 in Hambantota while the ODIs begin from July 30 in Colombo and will be played till August 10.

Brief Score:

Sri Lanka - U-19: 244 all out in 70.3 Overs.

India - U-19: 473-5 in 107 overs (A Taide 113, A Badoni 107; EKV Perera 2/98).

