Auckland batsman Jeet Raval hits six off bowler's head at Ford Trophy

New Delhi: New Zealand's Indian-origin Test player Jeet Raval nearly killed Canterbury bowler Andrew Ellis with his full-bloodied strike on Tuesday during the country's one-day competition. Raval, stepped out against the medium pacer and struck a meaty blow back at him. The bowler, recovering from his follow-through, could barely react to the travelling ball and got hit on his head.

Raval ran towards Ellis to check with him and as doubts about concussion surrounded the bowler, a funny thing happened instead. The ball had ricochetted off Ellis' head and went for a six over long-on. The umpire signalled a boundary, which was later confirmed that it had actually sailed over the ropes. Raval collected one of the most bizarre sixes, in which the bowler also did not have to face fatal consequences. All's well that ends well.

Ol' Jeets used Andy's head as a ramp today. Don't worry, nobody died. #FordTrophy https://t.co/g2EsYaYifJ — The Niche Cache (@thenichecache) February 21, 2018

Raval stroked his way to a beautiful 149 off 153 deliveries, amassing 10 fours and 4 sixes, helping Auckland reach 304/6 in their quota of fifty overs.

In the end, Ellis got his revenge too. After passing all the medical tests conducted outside the ground to rule out concussion fears, the tough Tasman Ellis returned to the field and operated in the death overs. He finished with figures of 2-52 in seven overs, with one of his dismissals being Raval. Honours had evened out.