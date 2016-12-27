AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 2 - As it happened...

New Delhi:Coverage of Day 2 of 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan from MCG.

STUMPS! Pakistan 310/6 as rain forces organisers to call off second day's play.

10:05 AM IST: Players back on pitch as rain has stopped at MCG.

Pakistan recovered from Day 1 blued as opening batsman Azhar Ali completed a rousing century and combined with Asad Shafiq to defy Australia`s bowlers for an entire session.

Resuming their innings on 142/4, Misbah-ul-Haq and Co. saw the pair build a 107-run partnership to steer Pakistan safely to the first break.

Azhar was unbeaten on 112, having notched his 12th century, with the in-form Shafiq on 48 not out when light drizzle brought an end to the extended session about 10 minutes early.

Australia`s pacemen were unable to garner much from the pitch and were despatched all over the ground as the old ball came to the end of its life.

Shafiq, named Man of the Match for his fighting century in the 39-run first test loss in Brisbane, smashed spinner Nathan Lyon for consecutive fours to bring up the hundred partnership off 195 balls.

With the new ball due and drizzle falling, Smith and his team trudged off the ground for the early lunch break, likely grateful for the respite.

(With Reuters Inputs)