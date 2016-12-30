AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 5 – As it happened...
Score updates commentary of Day 5, 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan at MCG.
New Delhi: Score updates of Day 5 of 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan from MCG.
Despite amassing 443 in two rain-hit days, Pakistan find themselves in trouble of losing the 2nd Test as well after Australia grabbed early wickets to put the visitors under pressure to save the second Test after a bold declaration on the final day.
Skipper Steve Smith revived hopes of achieving a result in the rain-disrupted Test with a declaration shortly before lunch.
He called a halt to a massive first innings at 624 for eight -- remaining unbeaten on 165 off 246 balls -- giving his fast bowlers the use of the new ball just before the interval.
The tactic paid immediate dividends with Josh Hazlewood bowling Sami Aslam off a bottom edge for two in the second over of the innings.
At lunch, Pakistan were six for one with first-innings double-centurion Azhar Ali on one and Babar Azam on three.
