AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test, Day 3 – Pakistan struggling at 271/8 despite Younis Khan's ton
Sscore updates from Day 3 of third Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.
New Delhi: Welcome to our Coverage of Day 3, 3rd Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.
After setting a gigantic total of 538 on board, the Aussie bowlers started defense on a bright note, picking up the wickets of Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam for cheap. After Josh Hazlewood removed both batsmen as Steve Smith and Co. hoped to continue on the same path but Azhar Ali and Younis Khan put in a 120-run stand to frustrate the Aussie bowlers.
In the morning session of Day 3, no play was possible as rain washed out the first session on the third day in the third Sydney Test between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday.
Covers protected the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch and surrounds, with little likelihood of play into the early afternoon.
Pakistan will resume at 126 for two with Azhar Ali on 58 and Younis Khan on 64 in reply to Australia`s 538 for eight declared.
Australia have already won the series after victories in the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, while Pakistan are battling to avoid their 12th straight Test defeat in Australia.
(With AFP inputs)
