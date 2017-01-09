AUS vs PAK: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan flies home after mother's death; replaced by Junaid Khan

New Delhi: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan, who was included in team squad to face Australia in the upcoming ODI series has flown back to Pakistan after hearing the news of his mother's demise.

The 34-year-old fast bowler has not played for Pakistan since September last year, after picking up cramps in both legs, just five overs into an ODI against England. The seamer, was criticized by coach Micky Arthur for his fitness and wasn't picked since until the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia.

Teammate, Ahmad Shahzad tweeted seeking prayers and support for Irfan.

Please pray 4 my brother @M_IrfanOfficial whose mother passed away. May Allah grant her a place in Jannat n make it easy on the family ISA — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 9, 2017

Shahid Afridi also expressed sorrow on hearing the news.

Very sorry to hear about your loss @M_IrfanOfficial. May Allah bless your mother's soul. Prayers for you and family. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 9, 2017

Left-arm seamer, Junaid Khan has replaced Irfan and will make a comeback after being excluded from the ODI squad since May 2015.