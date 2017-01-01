Aussie bowler Chris Tremain sends down 11 deliveries in bizarre over
Here's the sequence: Wd, Nb, 0, Wd, Wd, W, 1, 1, Wd, 0, 1
New Delhi: Australian bowler Chris Tremain on Sunday bowled 11 deliveries in an over during the Melbourne derby of Big Bash League (BBL) at MCG.
It happened in the 14th over of the Melbourne Stars innings. The Renegades pacer started the over with a really wide wide, then followed by very high full toss, which the umpire called a no-ball.
Stars batsman James Faulkner failed to hit the free-hit, and the first legal delivery was followed by another wide, then another wide. But off the second legal delivery, Tremain dismissed Faulkner, caught at long-off by Aaron Finch.
Two singles followed then another wide – bouncing over the head of Luke Wright. The 25-year-old somehow finished the over with a dot ball and a single.
Here's the sequence: Wd, Nb, 0, Wd, Wd, W, 1, 1, Wd, 0, 1; for a wicket for eight runs.
Chris Tremain snares James Faulkner's wicket in a bizarre over! LIVE: https://t.co/nNkmAUkuQP #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/2P36vyQ8ql
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2017
A couple Chris Tremain won't like seeing again. LIVE: https://t.co/nNkmAUkuQP #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/eFIY4OeteV
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2017
Renegades won the rain-affected match seven runs on the D/L method.
