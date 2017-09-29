Aussie coach David Saker hails Steve Smith's fielding effort to run out Rohit Sharma as one of the best ever

New Delhi: Australia broke their overseas hoodoo by defeating India in the fourth ODI match of the ongoing series in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Their cause was helped by an unrivaled opening stand between David Warner and Aaron Smith, but not many have noticed skipper Steve Smith's fielding effort which resulted in the run out Rohit Sharma. In the context of the game, that wicket proved 'decisive' as not a single Indian batsman managed to produced a big score, which was required while chasing a big score of 334.

After the 21-run win at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Australia coach David Saker hailed Smith's effort "as good a fielding display as I've seen from anyone in the world".

Rohit was batting beautifully at 65 off 55 balls, then off the last ball of 23rd over, he guided a Kane Williamson short delivery to backward point. There, Smith produced a stunning dive to stop the ball and return the ball in the blink of an eye, resulting in a horror mix-up between Rohit and Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Here's the video:

India were cruising in their run chase at 135/1, then that wicket changed the course of the match.

"I thought some of our fielding was good, particularly the captain.

"That was as good a fielding display as I've seen from anyone in the world.

"So it was good that he brought that energy to the game. And some of our chases on the boundary line were very pleasing as well," Saker said.

India never recovered from that shock wicket, even though Kedar Jadhav (67) and Hardik Pandya (41) entertained the partisan crowd for some time during the middle overs of Indian innings.

Earlier in the match, Warner hit a 119-ball 124 to set the tone for Australia's win. His opening partner Finch contributed with 94 off 96 balls as India's tweaked bowling attack leaked runs without a clue.

The win helped Australia snap India's nine-match winning run. Prior to the match, Australia had lost 11 out of 13 overseas ODIs.

India have already won the five-match series thanks to their victories in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore. The fift and final match will be played on Sunday (October 1) in Nagpur.