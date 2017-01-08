Aussie opener David Warner lays out plan to beat Virat Kohli & Co in India

New Delhi: Spirits are high in the Australian camp after whitewashing Pakistan in the three-match Test series. But they know too well that their next challenge is to beat India in India, which is a herculean task, to say the least.

In current form, it seems a distant dream for any team to beat Virat Kohli's Test side. But belligerent Aussie opener David Warner has laid out a plan to beat India in India.

The 30-year-old from Paddington has said that they will need to bat “longer periods” and “take 20 wickets” to beat India in their own backyard in the upcoming Test series. Indeed, it's the best plan team can lay out to win a Test match.

"So for us as a team to take some positives out of that ... The challenge is to try and bat longer periods. We're going to have to take 20 wickets to win the game, simple as that, and we're going to have to adapt straight away. No excuses," Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

But everybody knows the difficulty in implementing such a 'perfect' plan. Probably, that's why he called it a “challenge” to try and bat longer periods and take all 20 wickets.

"Whether it's batting or bowling and taking catches in the field, we've got to be on from ball one and have a plan B if plan A doesn't work," he added.

He then went on to describe how India beat England, and the fact that Kohli & Co managed to beat the visitors who have consistently scored big scores, some over 400.

"We just saw the recent series with England and to be brutally honest they played very well," Warner said. "They batted deep, they got big runs on the board. India just got bigger runs on the board."

It will be a huge test for Steve Smith & Co when they play India. Australia have lost nine consecutive Tests in Asia and with just one series win there since the late 1960s. And they will be up against a side which is unbeaten in their past 18 Tests at home.

Australia will play a four-Test series in India, starting February 23 at Pune.