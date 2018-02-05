Aussie quick Doug Bollinger leaves all forms of cricket

Australia fast bowler Doug Bollinger has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 36-year-old represented Australia across all three formats of the game and took 121 wickets in all.

His last international game for Australia came in 2014 when he played against South Africa in a T20I game.

The left-armer also represented Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was an important part of the teams that won the third and fourth editions in 2010 and 2011.

Announcing his decision, Bollinger said: "It’s been a great ride. I met so many wonderful people and achieved the ultimate ambition of playing Test cricket for Australia.

"A special thank you to all the great people at Cricket NSW who helped me on my journey.

"Now it’s time for the next stage of my life with my wife Tegan and my children Skye and Liam. I couldn’t have achieved everything I have without them."

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland paid tribute to the fast bowler. “He was a fierce competitor on the field who gave his all every time he represented his country,” he said.

“He was a skilful bowler who claimed more than 100 international wickets and enjoyed success against the best in the world.”

Apart from Australia and Chennai Super Kings, Bollinger also represented New South Wales, Australia A, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes and Worcestershire in a career that spanned over 15 years.